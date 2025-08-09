  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Joshua Pacio happy for ‘surging’ MMA scene in the Philippines: “Now we have two world champions”

Joshua Pacio happy for ‘surging’ MMA scene in the Philippines: “Now we have two world champions”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 09, 2025 16:56 GMT
Joshua Pacio (L) and Denice Zamboanga (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Joshua Pacio (L) and Denice Zamboanga (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio couldn't be prouder of the current state of Philippine mixed martial arts.

Ad

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion beamed with pride when discussing how he and Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga are leading the charge for Filipino fighters on the global stage.

Zamboanga made history earlier this year by becoming the Philippines' first-ever female MMA world champion after capturing the interim ONE atomweight crown and later being elevated to undisputed status.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Joshua Pacio said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm really happy because the era of Filipino World Champions doesn't stop. I'm just so happy because MMA is once again surging in the Philippines. Now we have two world champions from different teams."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Lions Nation MMA representative understands the significance of having multiple world titleholders simultaneously, as it demonstrates the depth and quality of talent emerging from the country.

Ad

Both champions will bear the Philippine flag at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Nori, with Pacio chasing two-division supremacy against flyweight king Yuya Wakamatsu. Zamboanga will also defend her crown for the first time against Ayaka Miura.

Joshua Pacio thrilled Denice Zamboanga finally fulfilled her destiny

Beyond celebrating the broader impact on Philippine MMA, Joshua Pacio expressed genuine happiness for Zamboanga's journey to championship glory.

Ad

'The Menace' endured numerous setbacks throughout her career, including injuries and postponed world title opportunities that tested her resolve.

However, her persistence ultimately paid off when she defeated Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 before being elevated to undisputed champion status.

The strawweight MMA world champion furhter added:

"I was really happy when she got promoted to undisputed world champion because it was a long time coming. God's timing is always perfect. She's a world champion now, a female world champion on that."

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications