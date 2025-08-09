Joshua Pacio happy for ‘surging’ MMA scene in the Philippines: “Now we have two world champions”

Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio couldn't be prouder of the current state of Philippine mixed martial arts.The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion beamed with pride when discussing how he and Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga are leading the charge for Filipino fighters on the global stage.Zamboanga made history earlier this year by becoming the Philippines' first-ever female MMA world champion after capturing the interim ONE atomweight crown and later being elevated to undisputed status.While speaking with ONE Championship, Joshua Pacio said:&quot;I'm really happy because the era of Filipino World Champions doesn't stop. I'm just so happy because MMA is once again surging in the Philippines. Now we have two world champions from different teams.&quot;The Lions Nation MMA representative understands the significance of having multiple world titleholders simultaneously, as it demonstrates the depth and quality of talent emerging from the country. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth champions will bear the Philippine flag at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Nori, with Pacio chasing two-division supremacy against flyweight king Yuya Wakamatsu. Zamboanga will also defend her crown for the first time against Ayaka Miura.Joshua Pacio thrilled Denice Zamboanga finally fulfilled her destinyBeyond celebrating the broader impact on Philippine MMA, Joshua Pacio expressed genuine happiness for Zamboanga's journey to championship glory.'The Menace' endured numerous setbacks throughout her career, including injuries and postponed world title opportunities that tested her resolve.However, her persistence ultimately paid off when she defeated Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 before being elevated to undisputed champion status.The strawweight MMA world champion furhter added:&quot;I was really happy when she got promoted to undisputed world champion because it was a long time coming. God's timing is always perfect. She's a world champion now, a female world champion on that.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173.