  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Joshua Pacio thrilled for Denice Zamboanga’s historic world title feat: “It was a long time coming”

Joshua Pacio thrilled for Denice Zamboanga’s historic world title feat: “It was a long time coming”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 08, 2025 11:50 GMT
Joshua Pacio (L) and Denice Zamboanga (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Joshua Pacio (left) and Denice Zamboanga (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio of the Philippines was over the moon after witnessing Denice Zamboanga fulfill her destiny.

Ad

'The Menace' captured the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title last January following a stellar TKO victory over Alyonna Rassohyna to become the country's first-ever female MMA world champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Zamboanga later shed her interim tag and was elevated to undisputed status after former champ Stamp Fairtex relinquished the crown due to injury.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

For Joshua Pacio, seeing Zamboanga realize her lifelong dream, especially after the struggles she had earlier in her career, was extremely gratifying.

The Lions Nation MMA star told ONE Championship:

"I was really happy when she got promoted to undisputed World Champion because it was a long time coming. God’s timing is always perfect. She’s a World Champion now, a female World Champion at that."
Ad

Moreover, Pacio is also extremely proud of his compatriot for breaking barriers in the Philippines' MMA scene. He added:

"Guys aren’t the only ones capable of it, of course. Female Filipino fighters can also win gold in ONE Championship."

Joshua Pacio hopes Denice Zamboanga's ascent will motivate more women in MMA

Joshua Pacio knows the Philippines is a hotbed for MMA talent, and there are a lot of hidden gems just waiting to get opportunities.

Ad

With Denice Zamboanga leading the charge, 'The Passion' hopes more female Filipino fighters will follow suit and achieve success on the global stage.

The strawweight MMA king told ONE:

"Honestly, that’s what we lack here in the Philippines. We don’t have a lot of female fighters. So, I’m really happy because there’s now a female MMA World Champion in ONE Championship. It’s a big motivation to other female athletes who are looking to capture a ONE World Title."
Ad

Joshua Pacio and Denice Zamboanga each have world title bouts lined up at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

'The Passion' will look to become a two-division world champion against flyweight MMA kingpin Yuya Wakamatsu. Zamboanga, meanwhile, will defend her belt for the first time against Ayaka Miura.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications