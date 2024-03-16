Joshua Pacio open to possible Jarred Brooks trilogy at ONE's upcoming US event in Denver

ONE Championship is making its highly anticipated return to the continental United States later this year at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and one man wants on it -- newly crowned ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio.

The 28-year-old Baguio City, Philippines native recaptured the golden belt at ONE 166: Qatar a few weeks ago. ONE 166 is ONE Championship's historic return to the Middle East, which took place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail City on March 1st.

Joshua Pacio went up against archrival 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks. Unfortunately, the fight ended in a manner neither fighter expected. Brooks spiked Pacio on his head, which resulted in a disqualification loss. The American surrendered the belt to the Filipino stalwart.

'The Passion' says he eyes a rematch with Brooks in the fall.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Pacio made a suggestion. He said:

"I would love to fight in the Denver card. As an active athlete, you want to compete as much as possible."

ONE Championship returns to Denver with ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video on September 6th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Joshua Pacio also open to having Jarred Brooks trilogy in Manila: "I would love that"

Instead of having the Jarred Brooks trilogy in the States, Joshua Pacio is also open to hosting the bout in Manila in front of all his adoring fans.

Pacio told The MMA Superfan:

"I would love that possible trilogy to happen in the Philippines again. I want all my teammates to fight alongside me, so I want it here. My match with Brooks can be the main event again here in the Philippines, and other Filipino fighters would be on the undercard."

The two first met at the Mall of Asia Arena in December 2022, when Brooks took home a unanimous decision win to upset Pacio on his home turf.