Joshua Pacio ready to unleash his full capabilities to unseat Jarred Brooks: “It’s going to be a new me”

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion and ex-Team Lakay member ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines promises fans a new and improved version of himself when he steps into the ring this weekend for an all-important fight with his arch rival.

The 28-year-old Baguio City native left longtime stable Team Lakay last year to co-found Lions Nation MMA with former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang and many others. Pacio says this change in training has brought out the best in him.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Pacio says he is now more confident in his abilities.

‘The Passion’ stated:

“Yeah, definitely. It’s going to be a new me. And, you know, that's like one year, almost one year I think [since my move to Lions Nation MMA] and there's a lot of changes, a lot of learnings happenings. And today, I'm more confident.”

Will we see the best Joshua Pacio in the ring this weekend? Stay tuned to find out.

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio set to face ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in epic rematch at ONE 166: Qatar

Former strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio will finally get the chance to avenge his December 2022 defeat to arch nemesis ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

Pacio and Brooks are set to do battle in a world title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Friday, March 1.

The winner will be the sole owner of the ONE strawweight MMA world title, and Pacio believes he’s the man to emerge victorious.

He told Sportskeeda:

“Thank God. Coming into this fight, I’m more confident than ever. I'm confident with my skills, and with my team, and that's it.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.