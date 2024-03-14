Joshua Pacio says he didn’t know he won strawweight belt while being stretchered out of ONE 166

Joshua Pacio may have become the ONE strawweight MMA world champion once again at ONE 166: Qatar, but it wasn’t in the fashion he would have liked.

His rematch with Jarred Brooks ended suddenly in the opening round after ‘The Passion’ was unintentionally spiked on his head by the defending king, leading him to be disqualified.

It was a scary moment for Pacio’s friends, family, and fans, as the Filipino contender recovered from a devastating blow to the head.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, he was asked whether he was aware that he was the champion whilst he was on his way to the hospital.

Pacio said that he did eventually find out but regardless of what happened, there is still unfinished business to settle with Brooks:

“No, I wasn’t. I was talking to Kuya Eduard, of course. But I don’t think that was his focus because his focus was what happened, if my spine sustained any damage. So when I was in the hospital and everything was cleared, they eventually told me what happened.

“The neck brace they put on me was designed for bigger people, so it was really painful. But, all I was thinking of was the grace of God. I think the victory that I was envisioning for myself will happen in the rematch. I think the trilogy.”

Watch the full interview below:

The rivalry between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks was put on hold

The war of words between Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio all faded away in that moment following the ending of the fight.

Though it was an incredibly unfortunate and disappointing end to the fight that also had Pacio’s health concerns hanging over it, the outcome showed the respect that both men have for one another.

‘The Monkey God’ made it very clear to squash the beef between them and make his intentions clear but regardless, a trilogy fight between them has to happen.

Now that they are technically tied at one win each, a third clash for the strawweight MMA crown will be even bigger than before.

North American viewers that missed out on any of the action from ONE 166: Qatar can watch the entire event back via the free on demand replay at Prime Video.