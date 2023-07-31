Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks has ‘nothing to lose’ against Mikey Musumeci

If there’s one man in ONE Championship who knows Jarred Brooks all too well, it might just be Joshua Pacio.

These two fighters shared one of the most heated rivalries in 2022, with Brooks ultimately snatching the ONE strawweight world title from Pacio at ONE 164.

Brooks, though, now embarks on a new journey in ONE Championship when he challenges Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

This massive crossover showdown goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Pacio, in an interview with The MMA Superfan, said his old rival will go into ONE Fight Night 13 with essentially nothing to lose but everything to gain against Musumeci.

Brooks is a career mixed martial artist and his world title challenge against Musumeci will be the first time that he’ll fight under submission grappling rules.

Pacio said:

“I think he will have nothing to lose in this submission grappling match-up. If he beats Mikey Musumeci in his own game it will shock the world and he’ll even be a strawweight MMA and flyweight submission grappling world champion.”

Brooks is one of the best MMA grapplers right now, with two of his four wins in ONE Championship coming by way of submission.

Musumeci, however, is a different beast when it comes to Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ became a five-time BJJ world champion before he signed with ONE Championship in 2022. In just his second match in the promotion, Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and has defended the gold twice.

Brooks’ world title match against Musumeci, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Pacio's entire interview below: