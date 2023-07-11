Jarred Brooks says possible Joshua Pacio rematch is ‘the easiest match’: “I already know how to beat him”

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks knows there are a lot of contenders vying for a chance to compete for his divisional gold.

While he's ready to perform his duty as a world champion against any of those top talents, 'The Monkey God' dislikes the idea of running it back against Team Lakay superstar Joshua Pacio.

Not that he's running away from a rematch against the ex-longtime king, but simply because he views him as the easiest challenge among the lot.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks stated:

“That’s the easiest match for me because I already know how to beat him and I already know what I need to do to beat him better, so it’s not anything that’s on my mind.”



The Mash Fight Team standout dominated the Filipino firecracker when they traded leather in the main event of ONE 164, putting up an impressive striking game to counter 'The Passion's' typical onslaught.

By the end of the 25-minute war, and even before the unanimous decision was announced, everyone in the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, already knew that 'The Monkey God' was the clear winner of the contest.

As such, the American athlete feels he'd likely give Pacio another beating if they cross paths once more.

In the meantime, Jarred Brooks, now 4-0 on the global stage of ONE Championship, hasn't received any news of his first world title defense.

However, when he does, the strawweight king is ready to show why he's the best in his weight class around the world.

