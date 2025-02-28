Joshua Pacio says he'll put plans to conquer flyweight division aside for Filipino colleague: "Danny Kingad will be a champion"

As much as Joshua Pacio wants to add another 26-pound golden belt to his collection by moving up to the flyweight division and potentially becoming a two-division MMA world champion, he won't do it because of his close friendship with Danny Kingad.

Ad

Pacio and Kingad are friends and teammates at Lions Nation MMA, and he believes that he will eventually capture the coveted ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion revealed this during his recent interview with The MMA Superfan, as he stated:

"The main thins is still the strawweight division. I have a strong feeling and I know that Danny Kingad will be a champion. The flyweight division is Danny Kingad's division."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Joshua Pacio's full interview here:

Ad

Pacio is fresh off a second-round TKO finish of American nemesis Jarred Brooks during their trilogy match at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 to become the undisputed king of the weight class.

Meanwhile, 'The King' is on a two-fight losing streak after dropping his fights with Yuya Wakamatsu in January 2024 at ONE 165 and Adriano Moraes in November 2024 at ONE 169.

Danny Kingad backs Yuya Wakamatsu to win against Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Kingad will be closely watching the upcoming ONE flyweight MMA world title match between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172 on March 23, which goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Ahead of this championship bout, the Lions Nation MMA-affiliated fighter gave his thoughts and predictions for this match, and he picks 'Little Piranha' to secure a knockout win over 'Mikinho,' as he proclaimed:

"If this fight sees the final bell, then this will be Adriano's win via decision. But I really think this is a knockout by Yuya."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV via watch.onefc.com. The exciting card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.