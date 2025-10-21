  • home icon
Joshua Pacio says weight move up to face Yuya Wakamatsu is on track: "I'm enjoying my training camp"

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 21, 2025 08:21 GMT
(From left) Joshua Pacio and Yuya Wakamatsu. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Joshua Pacio and Yuya Wakamatsu. [Images: ONE Championship]

Joshua Pacio is embracing the challenge of moving up in weight, and his preparation has been anything but stressful.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion challenges Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship ahead of the all-champion showdown, 'The Passion' opened up about how his training camp has differed from his usual preparations at strawweight.

"I'm doing the hard training like I usually do, but this time I'm eating a lot of healthy foods. I'm more relaxed, and I'm enjoying my training camp," Joshua Pacio said.
The 29-year-old Lions Nation MMA representative's comments reflect the benefits of competing at a higher weight class.

The more relaxed approach could prove advantageous when he faces Wakamatsu, who captured the vacant flyweight crown with a first-round TKO of former kingpin Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena this past March.

While he chases history to become the first Filipino two-division MMA world champion, 'Little Piranha' makes his first world title defense against the Filipino challenger in "The Land of the Rising Sun."

Yuya Wakamatsu expects a tough test vs. Joshua Pacio at ONE 173

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu believes he'd be up against a very tricky test in Joshua Pacio when they lock horns inside the Ariake Arena on November 16.

In a vlog posted on his YouTube channel (@YuyaWakamatsu0209), the Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate reflected on the challenge that lies ahead in "The Land of the Rising Sun."

"Whether either of us will be defeated or not will be hard to tell. I'm not easy to beat, and I don't think he's an opponent that will be easy to beat," the 30-year-old shared.

Who walks away with the 26 pounds of gold when these two world-class mixed martial artists collide in Tokyo?

Fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri by following this link. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster spectacle from their region.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
