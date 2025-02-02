Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron: Live round-by-round updates

Undefeated junior welterweight prospect Joshua James Pagan (11-0, 4 KOs) looks to continue his ascent in the division as he faces Ronal Ron (16-7, 13 KOs) in an eight-round contest on Feb. 2 at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. The fight serves as one of the featured undercard bouts for the Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins event.

Pagan won the USA Boxing National Championship in 2021 before turning professional under Salita Promotions in 2022. Since then, he has remained unbeaten and gradually stepped up in competition. His last fight, a victory over the experienced Haskell Rhodes, was his first scheduled 10-round bout.

Ronal Ron, on the other hand, has had a rollercoaster career but remains a dangerous opponent with an 81% knockout ratio. Training out of Chino Hills, California, Ron is coming off two consecutive wins after a rough four-fight skid, including a stoppage loss to rising star Abdullah Mason. With his aggressive style, Ron will test Pagan’s defensive skills in what promises to be an intriguing clash of styles.

Trending

The event will stream live on DAZN from 7.30 pm ET / 4.30 pm PT. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron clash:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.