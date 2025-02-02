  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron: Live round-by-round updates

Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Feb 02, 2025 15:30 GMT
Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron [Images courtesy: @jj_pagan on Instagram]
Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron [Images courtesy: @jj_pagan on Instagram]

Undefeated junior welterweight prospect Joshua James Pagan (11-0, 4 KOs) looks to continue his ascent in the division as he faces Ronal Ron (16-7, 13 KOs) in an eight-round contest on Feb. 2 at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. The fight serves as one of the featured undercard bouts for the Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins event.

Pagan won the USA Boxing National Championship in 2021 before turning professional under Salita Promotions in 2022. Since then, he has remained unbeaten and gradually stepped up in competition. His last fight, a victory over the experienced Haskell Rhodes, was his first scheduled 10-round bout.

Ronal Ron, on the other hand, has had a rollercoaster career but remains a dangerous opponent with an 81% knockout ratio. Training out of Chino Hills, California, Ron is coming off two consecutive wins after a rough four-fight skid, including a stoppage loss to rising star Abdullah Mason. With his aggressive style, Ron will test Pagan’s defensive skills in what promises to be an intriguing clash of styles.

also-read-trending Trending

The event will stream live on DAZN from 7.30 pm ET / 4.30 pm PT. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron clash:

Round 1

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी