  Joshua Van shares two-word reaction as his title fight against Alexandre Pantoja is seemingly leaked at UFC Rio 

Joshua Van shares two-word reaction as his title fight against Alexandre Pantoja is seemingly leaked at UFC Rio 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 12, 2025 03:54 GMT
Joshua Van (left) will aim to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja (right) at the end of this year. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Joshua Van (left) will aim to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja (right) at the end of this year. [Image courtesy: Getty]

An MMA fighter reportedly leaked the details about Alexandre Pantoja's potential flyweight title defense against Joshua Van later this year, which has yet to be officially announced by the UFC. The individual's blunder caught the attention of Van, who shared his reaction on social media.

Michael Aswell, who is a teammate of Van at 4oz. Fight Club in Houston, Texas, recently secured his first win inside the octagon, where he knocked out Lucas Almeida at the 1:42 mark of the opening round in the prelims of UFC Rio. The Fight Night event took place on Saturday at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Following his featherweight win, Aswell spoke to Michael Bisping inside the cage and voiced his desire to compete on the undercard of UFC 323, revealing Van's expected MMA return in a flyweight title fight against Pantoja on Dec. 6. The final pay-per-view card of the year will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He said:

''I just saw it got announced, Las Vegas, December 6. My best friend, Joshua Van, is fighting. I would love to be on his card, man. He’s fighting Pantoja for the championship. If we can get on that card, I’d love it, man. I’m healthy. I’m ready. Let’s go, baby. 4oz. fight club in this thing. Houston, Texas, stand up!''
Check out Michael Aswell's comments below:

In response to Aswell's remarks, Van took to X and wrote:

''Ohh well''

In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 317 earlier this year, Van delivered a strong performance against Brandon Royval, securing a unanimous decision win. Meanwhile, Pantoja also competed on the card, making his fourth title defense against Kai Kara-France. The Brazilian displayed his dominance and submitted Kara-France in the third round of the co-main event.

Following his win, Pantoja engaged in a face-off with Van inside the cage.

