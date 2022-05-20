"I’d like to see more Mexicans competing in the different leagues like ONE around the world" - Josue Cruz proud to carry Mexico in ONE debut

Josue Cruz wants to shine a brighter light on Mexico’s budding Muay Thai scene.

He might do just that when he takes on Walter Goncalves in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot this Friday, May 20, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While Mexico is known as the breeding ground for some of the best boxers in history, Cruz wants to prove to the world that his great country can produce elite Muay Thai artists as well.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Tuzo’ said that carrying the Mexican flag into his first fight in the promotion will be a huge responsibility.

He added that he hopes to inspire more Mexicans to take up the sport and eventually join organizations like ONE Championship. He commented:

“It’s an honor for me to be an ambassador for the sport in Mexico. I am happy about that. I am proud to know that I am building the path for many other fighters that want to come here. It’s not easy. It is a big responsibility to have that flag in my hands in a big organization like ONE Championship.”

Cruz added:

“Mexico has a lot of talent. I’d like to see more Mexicans competing in the different leagues like ONE Championship around the world. The quality is there, we just need more support to push all these fighters and see them competing on the big stages.”

Josue Cruz steps up to fight Walter Goncalves

Josue Cruz was thrust into the biggest fight of his career when Jonathan Haggerty pulled out of the card due to medical concerns.

Instead of taking on Panpayak Jitmuangnon in an alternate bout, Cruz stepped up to face Goncalves in the main card of ONE 157.

Haggerty, the No.1-contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, was feeling unwell on Thursday and he wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion expressed on Instagram the deep regret he felt for missing the card:

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I have had to withdraw from the tournament due to health reasons. Camp had been a very challenging one due to health reasons from the very start, however, I truly believed I had overcome them and was back on track and ready to go into this incredible tournament and give it everything I could to win.”

Edited by Allan Mathew