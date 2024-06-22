Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez: Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez fight is being viewed as a classic clash between a battle-tested veteran and a rising star. It'll witness Estrada put his WBC and The Ring super flyweight/junior bantamweight (115-pound) titles on the line against Rodriguez.

The 34-year-old Estrada's most recent fight was a trilogy matchup against Roman Gonzalez in December 2022. Beating 'Chocolatito' via majority decision, Mexico's Estrada retained The Ring super flyweight title and captured the vacant WBC super flyweight title.

On the other hand, America's Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez is fresh off a ninth-round stoppage victory against Sunny Edwards in December 2023. 'Bam' thereby retained the WBO flyweight title and captured the IBF flyweight title. Rodriguez later relinquished the WBO and IBF flyweight belts.

Speaking of the Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez matchup, a win for Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) would mean he'll retain his WBC and The Ring super flyweight titles and add to his legacy. Alternatively, if the undefeated Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) wins, it'll not only bag him the titles but also add the veteran Estrada's name to his list of vanquished foes.

Their fight will headline a Matchroom Boxing card at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, on June 29, 2024. The event will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers in Chile, Colombia, and Argentina would have to sign up on the DAZN app to watch the fight and not through their web browser.

The event will start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday (June 29, 2024) for fans in the United States of America. The headlining matchup's fighter walkouts would come around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Saturday (June 29, 2024).

For viewers in the UK, the event will start at 1 am on Sunday (June 30, 2024), whereas the headlining match's fighter walkouts are expected to come at around 4 am on Sunday (June 30, 2024).

As for fans in India, the event will commence at 5:30 am IST on Sunday (June 30, 2024), while the main event fighter walkouts will transpire at approximately 8:30 am IST on Sunday (June 30, 2024).

For viewers in Australia, the event would start at 10 am AEST on Sunday (June 30, 2024). The main event fighter entrances would take place around 1 pm AEST on Sunday (June 30, 2024). The timings for the headlining match's fighter entrances could differ based on the duration of the preceding fights.

Full fight card for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

With the Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez fight as the event's headliner, the co-headlining matchup pits WBC women's super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado against Ramla Ali. Mercado's title will be at stake in the co-headlining boxing match.

Elsewhere, Arturo Cardenas puts his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title on the line against Danny Barrios. Furthermore, the card also boasts several other exciting matchups.

Per the latest listings on DAZN, Matchroom Boxing, and Tapology, the Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez event's fight card is as follows (*Kindly note that the fight card is subject to change):

WBC and The Ring super flyweight (115-pound) title bout: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

WBC women's super bantamweight (122-pound) title bout: Yamileth Mercado vs. Ramla Ali

Flyweight (112-pound) bout: Sunny Edwards vs. Adrian Curiel

WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight (122-pound) title bout: Arturo Cardenas vs. Danny Barrios

Super lightweight (140-pound) bout: Leonardo Rubalcava vs. William Flenoy

Welterweight (147-pound) bout: Fabian Rojo vs. Daniel Gonzalez

Bantamweight (118-pound) bout: Gabriel Muratalla vs. Carlos Fontes