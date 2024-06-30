Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez: Full results

The much-awaited Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez fight transpired at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, on June 29, 2024. It witnessed one of the sport's most revered and crafty veterans, Estrada, attempt to defend his WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight (115-pound) titles.

Estrada's opponent, Rodriguez, has been hailed by many as one of the most skilled young boxers. 'Bam', who previously held the WBC super flyweight title, had relinquished it before moving down in weight and winning the WBO and IBF titles in the flyweight (112-pound) division. He then returned to super flyweight against 'El Gallo.'

Their long-awaited clash witnessed a sort of passing of the torch moment, as the 24-year-old Jesse Rodriguez defeated the 34-year-old Juan Francisco Estrada to become the new WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion. 'Bam' rocked his older foe with a right hook to the temple in round three, following which he knocked the veteran fighter down with a left hand in round four.

Estrada seemed to be dazed in round five as well, but he survived and turned things around to knock Rodriguez down with a 1-1-2 combination in round six. Despite suffering a clean right-hand knockdown, 'Bam' came back strong and knocked Estrada down with a thunderous body shot in round seven.

The Mexican boxing great was unable to beat the count as he writhed in pain on the mat, and Rodriguez was declared the winner via seventh-round KO.

Elsewhere on the card, Sunny Edwards showcased excellent technical boxing prowess by outworking Adrian Curiel. Unfortunately, a cut sustained by Edwards led to the fight being stopped in round nine. Ultimately, the verdict was a technical decision victory.

Additionally, Yamileth Mercado retained her WBC super bantamweight (122-pound) title by beating Ramla Ali via unanimous decision. Mexico's Mercado was clearly in control over the course of the fight. Though she didn't come close to finishing her opponent, the champion was able to secure a relatively straightforward victory.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez results

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez's incredible body shot stoppage victory against the legendary Juan Francisco Estrada capped off the entertaining fight card, which also saw Sunny Edwards and Yamileth Mercado get their hands raised. Moreover, the other fights too delivered their fair share of action.

Arturo Cardenas notably bagged a majority decision win against Danny Barrios in a back-and-forth scrap. Cardenas thereby captured the WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title.

Furthermore, Leonardo Rubalclava picked up a unanimous decision victory over William Flenoy. Fabian Rojo bested Daniel Gonzalez via second-round TKO, and Gabriel Muratalla defeated Carlos Fontes via unanimous decision.

Check out the full event results below:

Main Card

Super flyweight: Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez def. Juan Francisco Estrada by seventh-round KO (WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight title fight)

Flyweight: Sunny Edwards def. Adrian Curiel by technical decision (90-82, 88-84, 87-85)

Super bantamweight: Yamileth Mercado def. Ramla Ali by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-93, 97-93) (WBC super bantamweight title fight)

Super bantamweight: Arturo Cardenas def. Danny Barrios by majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 96-94) (WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title fight)

Preliminary Card

Super lightweight: Leonardo Rubalclava def. Willliam Flenoy by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)

Welterweight: Fabian Rojo def. Daniel Gonzalez by second-round TKO

Bantamweight: Gabriel Muratalla def. Carlos Fontes by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)