Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez: Main card, start time, main walkouts and more

Juan Francisco Estrada will defend his WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles against Jesse Rodriguez on Saturday, June 29 at the Footprint Center in Phoneix, Arizona.

This will be the Mexican's first fight since claiming the WBC belt in a trilogy bout against Roman Gonzalez in December. He is currently on an eight-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Rodriguez earned a ninth-round retirement win against Sunny Edwards in his most recent fight. Per Box Rec, 'Bam' is the reigning IBF and WBO flyweight champion.

According to a report by DAZN, the fight will begin at 8 PM ET/ 1 AM UK (Sunday), with the main event ring walks expected to take place at 11 PM ET/4 AM UK. However, the main event timings could change depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

The event will be streamed on DAZN in over 200 countries. Boxing fans can watch the fight win a subscription, which is available in the US for $19.99 monthly for a 12-month contract or $24.99 for a single month.

The full main card for the event is given below:

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez (WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles)

Yamilet Mercado vs. Ramla Ali (WBC women's super bantamweight title)

Sunny Edward vs. Adrian Curiel (flyweight)

Arturo Cardenas vs. Danny Barrios (WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title)

According to BOX.LIVE Rodriguez is a -450 favorite for the matchup, with Estrada as a +300 underdog.

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez believes age might give him an edge over Juan Francisco Estrada

Jesse Rodriguez feels that many including his opponent are counting him out in his upcoming fight. But, 'Bam' is aiming to silence his critics with a win over Juan Francisco Estrada.

At 24 years of age, Rodriguez is a whole decade younger than the reigning WBC super flyweight champion. And he believes youth might play to his advantage in his upcoming fight.

Speaking to FightHype about the age difference between the two, Rodriguez said:

"Yeah, I'm a lot fresher. I'm only 24 years old. Like you said, he is maybe like 10 years older than me so he's been through a lot of wars, [which] probably has taken a toll on him, but I'm expecting the best Estrada. That is what I'm preparing for."

Catch Jesse Rodriguez's comments on Juan Francisco Estrada below (1:22):