Judge certified by ABC, names one fight that comes to mind upon hearing the word "robbery" 

An ABC certified MMA judge recently answered some questions on Reddit and even touched on some bouts that had controversial decisions in the UFC.

The annonoymous MMA judge used the name @V01D3DOfficial and took to Reddit to answer fan questions and provide more open dialogoe with regards to controversial judging decisions that have taken place in recent UFC bouts. One fan asked what the judge considered to be the biggest robbery in terms of a decision and they didn't hesitate to respond, writing:

"Machida vs Rua 1 was one I think about most." [@V01D3DOfficial - Reddit]

At the time, Lyoto Machida earned a controversial unanimous decision over Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua at UFC 104 to successfully retain his light heavyweight championship. When asked for their opinion on a few other bouts fans believed were controversial decisions included Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 and Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley, the judge noted that they didn't watch the fights live but believed one of them was the correct decision.

The judge wrote:

"Did not see those live as I was elsewhere. I would have to rewatch them but thought Yan won and Volk edged out Max in my initial viewing." [@V01D3DOfficial - Reddit]

It is refreshing to see an ABC certified MMA judge at the very least acknowledge when they believe a UFC fight had a controversial result rather than agree with all the decisions being made.

Like other promotions, the UFC have had a number of bouts end with a controversial decision.

During the affromentioned Reddit Q & A, the annonymous MMA judge was asked for their thoughts some of the recent judging controversies. The judge resonded by mentioned that they believe officials should be required to attend more conferences, so they can have a collective understanding of what to look for in fights.

The judge wrote:

"I am bothered immensely by what we see every week. I think that more officials need to attend conferences like the ABC in Vegas. There are too many times that it looks like they are watching different fights." [@V01D3DOfficial - Reddit]

