Julia Avila husband: Who is the UFC women's bantamweight married to?

Julia Avila is set to return to action this weekend after two years away from the sport. She will face former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

Avila last stepped foot in the octagon back in 2021 when she fought Julija Stoliarenko. 'Raging Panda' picked up the second finish of her UFC career when she submitted Stoliarenko in the third-round, bouncing back from a loss to Sijara Eubanks the previous year.

The 35-year-old opted to take some time away from the cage in order to focus on starting a family with her husband and BJJ coach Cody Shumate. The couple then welcomed their daughter to the world in 2021.

Both Julia Avila and her husband Cody Shumate co-own the Outsiders Combat Club in Oklahoma City. Avila trains under the tutelage of her husband at the gym as well as taking up the coaching mantle herself on occasion to help other fighters who attend the gym.

Whilst facing the media ahead of her bout against Miesha Tate at UFC Austin this weekend, Avila was asked about competing against a fellow mother. The 35-year-old praised Tate and jokingly called her a 'hot mom'. She said:

“Listen, I just became a mom, she’s only two years older than I am. We good, we still hot moms. We’re okay. She will figure out when it is time for her, and when her passion for this sport and competing is over. If she still wants to be in her prime, it’s not for me to judge.”

Catch Avila's comments here (2:50):

Julia Avila details journey on returning to the octagon

Julia Avila's appearance at UFC Austin this weekend will mark a first return to action after over two years. A mix of starting a family and major injury setbacks have meant 'Raging Panda' has continually had to put fighting on the back burner.

Now, as she prepares to face former womens' bantamweight champion Miesha Tate at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Avila is revelling in the experience once again.

Speaking to the media ahead of her fight, the 35-year-old provided some details on the journey she has endured to get back. She said:

“It’s a long time in the making. I never stopped training thorough. Even through my injury, through my pregnancy, through my recovery, I never stopped training...It was just a matter of time— I knew I was going to be here.”

She added:

“It’s being in the arena. I haven’t been in an audience since 2019...So being able to compete in front of thousands of my best friends, that’s going to be the big excitement for me."

Catch Julia Avila's comments here (3:50):