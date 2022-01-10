What did Julia Avila say to Miesha Tate about OnlyFans? 

An incensed Julia Avila recently went after Miesha Tate in the comments section of a post on social media. The post described Tate's opinion on fighters relying on OnlyFans for various reasons and was published on a page titled 'WMMARankings' on Instagram.

The page is committed to bringing news and updates from the realm of women's MMA to fans.

Avila offered a scathing assessment of Tate, who indirectly referred to fighters opting to create content on OnlyFans as 'desperate'. Here's what Julia Avila commented on the post:

"This is aggravating. Yes women have an only fans and what of it? Maybe they want attention. Maybe they want an extra dollar. Maybe they just WANT TO CELEBRATE THEIR WOMANHOOD AND HOW F***ING GORGEOUS THEY ARE. it’s not our place to judge or to tear down another woman for it. Fix your crown queen before casting stones on another because, honey, NONE of us are without fault and it’s a hard fucking world without having to tear one another down. [Panda emoji] [Heart emoji] rather than criticizing how about, “it’s not for me”, plain and simple."

Avila, however, went on to offer Miesha Tate the benefit of the doubt. She responded to her own comment by saying:

"I really hope that this was taken out of context because I’ve always respected her as a role model for other people. So I’ll give the benefit of a doubt."

Miesha Tate considering a move down to the 125lbs division

Miesha Tate finds herself in a sticky situation in the wake of Julianna Pena's ascension to the UFC women's bantamweight throne.

In a recent video that she posted to her YouTube channel, the former UFC champion revealed that she would rather avoid a fight against Pena for the title.

She said:

“I’m very excited for [Julianna Pena], but we’ve been good friends for a long time. We grew up in the sport together and preferably I don’t want to have to fight her, if I can be completely honest. I would prefer that we could both be champions.”

To avoid a fight against Pena, Tate admitted that she was considering a move to the flyweight division. Furthermore, the 35-year-old asserted that the division could do well with a fighter of her caliber on its roster.

She also declared that the prospect of taking on Valentina Shevchenko inside the octagon truly excited her.

She said:

"I also think the 125-pound division could use some spicing up. I look at the top four women and they’ve all already fought for a title. So, there’s Julie as the champion at bantamweight and Valentina Shevchenko at flyweight, who I am a big fan of, she’s damn near perfect but I love the idea of fighting her as well.”

Tate is currently coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira that she suffered in the headliner of UFC Vegas 43 last year.

Watch Miesha Tate offer some insight into her future in the UFC right here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham