"I’m getting my belt back, that’s what’s next!" - Julianna Pena lays down the gauntlet for trilogy fight against Amanda Nunes 

A little over two months out from her rematch against Amanda Nunes, former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has her sights set on a trilogy clash.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' shocked the world when she succeeded in her monumental task of dethroning arguably the greatest female fighter of all time. The gritty warrior took the 135lbs off 'The Lioness' in a hard-fought battle in December 2021.

In a recent post on social media, Julianna Pena called for a chance to reclaim her title:

"I'm getting my belt back, that's what's next! A trilogy with Amanda Nunes is the fight to make. I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight. I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months, maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does... She told all y'all she could have finished me in round 2, but I guess she wanted to get her face rearranged for three more rounds and leave on [crutches] instead... We are 1-1 and this time I will not miss!"

Take a look at the post below:

The 33-year-old remains the No.1- ranked contender in the bantamweight division. Losing to Pena was the Brazilian champ-champ's first loss since being TKO'd by Cat Zingano back in 2014. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' put an end to the heavy-hitter's 12-fight win-streak inside the octagon and is now foaming at the mouth to settle the score with Nunes.

What's next for Amanda Nunes?

Although nothing is official at present, there are a number of stand-out competitors who have a chance of stepping into the cage and competing against Amanda Nunes next.

Alongside the aforementioned Julianna Pena—who has every right to be in discussion to fight the Brazilian next—we have rising South American prospect Ketlen Vieira.

The 31-year-old is 3-1 in her last 4 outings and holds back-to-back wins over two UFC legends, Miesha Tate and Holly Holm. 'Fenomeno' has made it clear that she is interested in fighting her fellow countrywoman for UFC gold.

Lovable Mexican Irene Aldana is another top challenger who is firmly in the bantamweight title picture. She finished Yana Kunitskaya and Macy Chiasson in her last two appearances. So, the 34-year-old isn't too far away from a championship shot.

Poll : 0 votes