Julianna Pena reacts to Miesha Tate possibly moving down to 125 lb to avoid a showdown with her 

Julianna Pena recently commended Miesha Tate for potentially moving down a weight class to avoid a fight with her. Pena feels the move is an attempt not to jeopardize their friendship.

During a UFC 270 media day interview, Pena stated that Tate will be very competitive in the 125 lb division. Furthermore, she feels that the state of Washington could potentially be home to two reigning UFC champions:

"I think that that's great, you know... I do believe [Tate] will find success, a ton of success, at 125 [lb] and can fight for the belt at 125. I think there would be nothing better, especially for the UFC and for the sport, particularly for the state of Washington to have two Washington champions at 125 and 135. That's the plan."

Watch Julianna Pena's reaction to Miesha Tate's potential move to 125 lb below [begins at 8:15]:

Tate has admitted to being a longtime supporter of 'The Venezuelan Vixen' and her journey to UFC gold.

Katlyn Chookagian wants to fight Miesha Tate if she were to come down to 125 lb division

Katlyn Chookagian expressed her desire to fight Miesha Tate if she were to make the cut to 125 lb. Chookagian made the statement in her UFC Vegas 46 post-fight interview after beating Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision.

'Blonde Fighter' says she is willing to fight anyone but wants Tate because the former bantamweight champion will be a top contender upon her arrival to the division:

"When I heard Miesha Tate wanted to come to 125 [lb], I'm super interested in that... I've watched her since I started MMA. I have a lot of respect for her and it's a new top girl in the division. So of course, I'm interested."

Chookagian went on to explain that she is aware Tate may already have an opponent, so she is willing to take on another fight in the meantime. Her confidence in being offered a new contract has been boosted by her three-fight win streak against top flyweight contenders.

In the last 14 months, Chookagian has beaten Cynthia Calvillo, Viviane Araujo and Jennifer Maia, all by unanimous decision.

Watch Chookagian discuss Tate below [begins at 4:43]:

