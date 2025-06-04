Julianna Pena reveals her mindset heading into UFC 316 title clash against Kayla Harrison: "Nothing to lose, everything to gain"

Julianna Pena recently opened up about her upcoming women's bantamweight title clash against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316 and revealed what her current mindset is like. The event takes place this Saturday, June 7, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The bout marks Pena's first title defense of her second reign as women's bantamweight champion and she is in for a tough test against Harrison, who is a former two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Despite being listed as an underdog, Pena isn't letting it affect her confidence as she famously submitted Amanda Nunes to win the championship for the first time.

In her latest appearance on The Nathan Doherty Podcast, Pena discussed her mentality ahead of UFC 316 and revealed that she has thrived off of being counted out. The reigning women's bantamweight champion mentioned that she isn't bothered by the oddsmakers favoring the former PFL champion and is motivated to pull off another upset to retain her title. She said:

"My head is in a great spot. I feel very comfortable, I feel at peace with this fight. I'm supposed to get knocked out or thrown on my head and lose the fight in three seconds and she's gonna be the next best thing since the coming of Christ. So, for me, I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. And when they put me in this position of being able to get walked on in less than 10 seconds, that makes me a very dangerous, dangerous woman."

Check out Julianna Pena's comments below:

Julianna Pena opens up about her training camp ahead of UFC 316

Julianna Pena also discussed her UFC 316 training camp and heaped praise on her training partners for bringing the best out of her.

In the aforementioned interview, Pena mentioned that she enlisted the services of one of Kayla Harrison's former Olympic training partners to ensure she is prepared for the former PFL champion's grappling:

"I had brought in a judo coach, Mack Schneider... and he was Kayla's training partner for the 2016 Olympics. I also brought in wrestling phenom Izzy Martinez... I have just been working with an absolute monster squad and putting in some serious time and without my team, without my training partners... none of this would be possible."

Check out Julianna Pena's comments below:

