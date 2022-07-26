"You're getting crushed" - Julianna Pena's coach believes there is only one way for Amanda Nunes to beat the 'Venezuelan Vixen' in the rematch

Ahead of the rematch with Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena's coach was glowing with confidence about his fighter on an episode of UFC Embedded. He claimed that they are prepared for "the inevitable" and that there is only one path to victory for Nunes, or anyone going up against Pena. He said:

"What I've prepared her for is what's inevitable. If they're going to meet at the monster logo, to figure out who's ovaries are bigger, that's always going to be a win by Pena, one hundred percent. There's no one I see out there right now that has the ability to beat her.. Once they lock the cage and you're in there with Julianna Pena for twenty five minutes, you're gonna have to stop her otherwise you're getting crushed."

Even Amanda Nunes appeared surprised that Pena was able to weather the storm and withstand the Brazilian's heavy hands.

However, their first matchup could have served as a wake-up call for Nunes. Amanda was coasting to easy victories prior to Pena. Now for the first time in a while, 'Lioness' is the challenger and sure to be carrying a chip on her shoulder into the rematch.

Here's Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 1:

Amanda Nunes' major adjustment against Pena

In the UFC 277 Countdown promotional video, Amanda Nunes described a major adjustment she has made since fighting Pena.

Undefeated since 2014, Nunes reflected on how she would always make adjustments after a loss. The major change after losing to Julianna came in the shape of leaving the renowned American Top Team in favor of building her own team and training facility. On the countdown episode, Nunes said:

"Every time I lost back in the day, I make some adjustments, make some changes and was all good right after. So I want to be able to train in my own gym. Have my own team, and I decided to do it."

This will be the first time in seven years that she has not prepared for a fight at the American Top Team, so it will be intriguing to see what sort of impact it has on her performance come Saturday night.

You can watch the full episode of UFC 277 Countdown below:

