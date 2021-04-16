Julianna Pena set to receive her UFC women's bantamweight title shot against Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is set to defend her UFC women's bantamweight championship against Julianna Pena. The Lioness will be returning to the octagon for the UFC 265 pay-per-view for her next title defense.

According to an initial report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Amanda Nunes is finally set to put the UFC women's bantamweight title on the line against a contender who has called her out recently.

Here is the UFC 265 fight report for Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena by Brett Okamoto:

The Lioness will make her return to the bantamweight division in August. Per Dana White (@danawhite), Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) will defend her 135-pound title against Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) at UFC 265. pic.twitter.com/tWLmW2Exmt — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 15, 2021

In an interview with ESPN, Pena recently fired multiple shots at Amanda Nunes and vouched for a shot at the UFC women's bantamweight strap. The Venezuelan Vixen brought up Nunes' loss to Cat Zingano from 2014, which remains the reigning double champion's only loss in the UFC so far.

Amanda Nunes will put her UFC women's bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes' run at bantamweight has been absolutely unstoppable. Since capturing the division title from Miesha Tate in 2016, Nunes has defeated the likes of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Holly Holm, and her last victory at 135-lbs was against Germaine de-Randamie in 2019.

Since 2020, Amanda Nunes has been focusing on the UFC's women's featherweight division a lot more frequently. The Lioness defeated rising star Felicia Spencer last year to retain her UFC women's featherweight title and Nunes kick-started her 2021 with a comfortable victory over Megan Anderson.

(A leoa tá on) tem novidade chegando.🦁🔥 let’s go to the next. pic.twitter.com/lJsHEhLCO3 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 15, 2021

Earlier in the year, at UFC 259, Amanda Nunes finished Anderson inside the second minute of the first round of the co-main event of the pay-per-view. With another night of easy work for Nunes, UFC president Dana White confirmed that The Lioness could be returning soon to the octagon after her victory over Anderson.

As it stands, that is indeed the case, as Amanda Nunes will be putting her bantamweight title on the line at UFC 265. The location for the pay-per-view is yet to be confirmed or announced but with UFC returning to live arenas, starting with UFC 261, UFC 265 is also likely to be hosted in an arena full of fans.