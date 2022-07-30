UFC 277 weigh-ins - Julianna Pena weighs in last-minute, Joselyn Edwards and Orion Cosce to be fined 20% of their purse for missing weight

The UFC 277 weigh-ins took place this morning from Dallas, Texas and featured two fighters missing weight and a late arrival from women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena.

Pena was the last fighter to weigh-in and stepped on the scale with just a minute left before the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation shut things down. She weighed in at 134.5, while her opponent Amanda Nunes weighed in at 135 pounds.

The last time a UFC champion arrived at the weigh-ins at the last minute was UFC 274, where Charles Oliveira famously missed weight by half a pound and was stripped of his title.

There was no such controversy in Dallas. Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno also made weight without any issue. Both men came in at 124.5 pounds for their interim flyweight title fight.

Only two fighters on the undercard missed weight. Women's bantamweight Joselyne Edwards and welterweight Orion Cosce both came in 1.5 pounds over their respective divisional limit and will forfeit twenty percent of their purses to their opponents.

Watch the UFC 277 weigh-in highlights below:

Here's the full weigh-in results:

UFC PPV

Julianna Peña (134.5) vs. Amanda Nunes (135)

Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (124.5)

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Anthony Smith (206) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (206)

ESPN/ABC Prelims

Alex Morono (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Rafael Alves (155.5)

Don’Tale Mayes (255) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Rafa Garcia (155)

Early Prelims

Michael Morales (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)

Joselyne Edwards (137.5) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (135)

Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)

Orion Cosce (172.5) vs. Blood Diamond (169.5)

Daniel Cormier wonders if Julianna Pena was "just playing a game" weighing in last

Julianna Pena was the last fighter to step on the scales at the official UFC 277 weigh-ins. The women's bantamweight champion weighed in at 134.5, half a pound under the championship limit. However, her absence until the very last minute had Daniel Cormier questioning the quality of her cut.

During the official UFC weigh-in show, he said:

"To the minute. Final minute. Maybe the champ is just playing a game, like 'Hey guys, you gonna wait for me. It's my show, you're going to wait for me.' I dunno, she's a half pound under weight. If you're a half pound under weight you could have did that forty-five minutes ago. But if she's not ... she didn't look that bad, but if she's not, now she's given Amanda [Nunes] a two hour head start."

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Julianna Pena's late weigh-in below:

