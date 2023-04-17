Julie Mezabarba excited to ‘put on a great fight’ against Denice Zamboanga

Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Julie Mezabarba is ready to put on a great fight against Filipino fireball Denice Zamboanga in their scheduled three-round collision later this week.

The atomweight showdown between the two will go down at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. The event is set for April 21 at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Julie Mezabarba, who is out to catch a winning break after hitting a rough patch of late, said her matchup with Denice Zamboanga is a good pairing that fight fans will enjoy watching:

“Denice Zamboanga is a good athlete. She has a versatile game and fights forward, just like me. I think it was a great fight match and believe we will put on a great fight for the fans,” the RD Champions affiliate shared with ONE Championship in an interview.

The Rio de Janeiro-raised Julie Mezabarba made an impressive ONE debut in September 2021, beating Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi by unanimous decision.

She then saw action against former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex and Filipino campaigner Jenelyn Olsim afterwards.

In Zamboanga, Mezabarba is facing off against an opponent coming off a high after jumping back on the winning track last time around.

‘The Menice’ secured a split-decision victory over Lin Heqin of China last December in Manila. Prior to the win, she absorbed back-to-back losses to South Korean fighter Ham Seo Hee. Zamboanga is currently the No.3-ranked contender in the atomweight division.

ONE Fight Night 9 is the promotion's fourth Amazon show of this year. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

