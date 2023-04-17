Create

Julie Mezabarba excited to ‘put on a great fight’ against Denice Zamboanga

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 17, 2023 13:13 GMT
Julie Mezabarba (L) / Denice Zamboanga (R) -- Photo by ONE Championship
Julie Mezabarba (L) / Denice Zamboanga (R) -- Photo by ONE Championship

Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Julie Mezabarba is ready to put on a great fight against Filipino fireball Denice Zamboanga in their scheduled three-round collision later this week.

The atomweight showdown between the two will go down at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. The event is set for April 21 at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Julie Mezabarba, who is out to catch a winning break after hitting a rough patch of late, said her matchup with Denice Zamboanga is a good pairing that fight fans will enjoy watching:

“Denice Zamboanga is a good athlete. She has a versatile game and fights forward, just like me. I think it was a great fight match and believe we will put on a great fight for the fans,” the RD Champions affiliate shared with ONE Championship in an interview.

The Rio de Janeiro-raised Julie Mezabarba made an impressive ONE debut in September 2021, beating Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi by unanimous decision.

She then saw action against former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex and Filipino campaigner Jenelyn Olsim afterwards.

In Zamboanga, Mezabarba is facing off against an opponent coming off a high after jumping back on the winning track last time around.

‘The Menice’ secured a split-decision victory over Lin Heqin of China last December in Manila. Prior to the win, she absorbed back-to-back losses to South Korean fighter Ham Seo Hee. Zamboanga is currently the No.3-ranked contender in the atomweight division.

ONE Fight Night 9 is the promotion's fourth Amazon show of this year. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...