Julie Mezabarba looking to ‘impose’ her will against Denice Zamboanga

Highly regarded women’s atomweight talent Julie Mezabarba of Brazil is taking on one of the biggest tests of her career in her next fight, as she looks to bounce back from a recent two-fight skid.

The 30-year-old is determined to turn the tide in her career by scoring a massive victory over a huge name in the division. Julie Mezabarba will take on No.3-ranked contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 21, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Mezabarba talked about what she plans to do against Zamboanga, and how she thinks the fight will go. She said:

“I have a lot of confidence in my boxing, and I predict that this will be the big difference in this fight. I will impose my game from start to finish, always looking for the best domain to come out with the victory.”

If Mezabarba can defeat Zamboanga, which is no easy task, she has the chance to take the Filipina sensation’s spot in the rankings and perhaps work her way up towards a world title shot. With that, it’s certainly an atomweight showdown with major world title implications.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong teased the inauguration of an interim women’s atomweight belt recently, with the blessing of reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee.

Last month, South Korean star Ham Seo Hee already earned her spot to fight for the belt with an impressive victory over Japan’s Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8. She’s currently looking for a dance partner, and the winner between Mezabarba and Zamboanga could be it.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video, as we deliver news straight from Bangkok.

Poll : 0 votes