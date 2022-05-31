Amateur MMA fighter Julieta Martinez leaves opponent unconscious after brutal knockout kick

Julieta Martinez knocked out Brenda Oliva early in the first round with a vicious head kick.

Samurai Fight House 4 went down on May 22 in Argentina and featured 19 professional and amateur fights. Martinez sped things along after making easy work of her opponent, Oliva, who was left unconscious just a few seconds into the second round of their amateur bout.

Similar to the kick Holly Holm used to defeat Ronda Rousey at UFC 193, the kick that Martinez delivered astonished fans around the world. There was a short exchange of blows before Oliva fell on her back and laid there while the referee and doctor checked on her condition. Meanwhile, Martinez took the time to parade around the cage in celebration, then climbed the fence and raised her arms in victory.

Below is footage of the event, courtesy of Caposa, on Twitter:

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman They didn't announce names, but holy hell this amateur head kick KO a few mins ago at Samurai Fight House (Argentina) They didn't announce names, but holy hell this amateur head kick KO a few mins ago at Samurai Fight House (Argentina) https://t.co/DJMrSU7Z4h

"They didn't announce names, but holy hell this amateur head kick KO a few mins ago at Samurai Fight House (Argentina)"

Julieta Martinez shows major potential for a stellar pro MMA career

Since her inaugural bout last year, Julieta Martinez has made incredible waves in the realm of amateur WMMA.

Her first opponent, Nayla Arla, also felt the force of her kicks. Twenty seconds into the first round was all it took for Martinez to finish Arla at United Fighting Series 10 on March 7, 2021. As soon as the match started, Martinez threw accurate kicks to the head and body. The final kick to the face is what destroyed Arla, though she appeared to want to keep fighting when the ref stopped the match.

Below is footage of Julieta Martinez finishing Nayla Arla:

Martinez went on to win her next match against Nicole Artaza a few months later in September at Supreme Warrior 6. So far, she has suffered only one loss as an amateur. Tifani Gerez was able to dominate Martinez in the third round and finish the match with a submission. But that one loss did not stop the Argentine fighter's journey. Her bout with Gerez took place in February and only three months later she returned in magnificent fashion. Julieta Martinez put herself back in the winner's circle after knocking out Oliva with a brutal head kick.

Fans are already itching to see her in a professional fight, possibly even in the UFC. Whenever she fights next, fans can expect it to be another great performance with a highlight reel attached to it.

