Julio César Chávez Jr. accuses Jake Paul of steroid use during tense face-off, 'The Problem Child' responds: "This is how dumb he is"

Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. had a cagey sitdown ahead of their boxing match this Saturday. During their conversation, Chávez Jr. pulled no punches in accusing 'The Problem Child' of performance-enhancing drug use. This isn't the first time that Paul has been suspected of steroid use, either.

However, Chávez Jr.'s bold accusation is one rarely seen. His original statement, made in Spanish, was translated to Paul in English.

"He said you look like you're on some sh*t."

This prompted Paul to dismiss his foe, pointing out that VADA's anti-doping system was in place for the fight.

"VADA's here today. What the f*ck? You're saying sh*t. This is how dumb you are. This is how dumb he is. He's getting angry. He's an angry little elf."

Check out the spat between Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. (23:49):

The bout between the pair marks Paul's continued journey in the sport of boxing. He has been relatively successful, authoring a record of 11-1, with seven stoppage wins. His lone loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, who outworked him to a unanimous decision back in 2023.

Paul hopes to one day become a world champion, but he has not yet started fighting high-level opponents around his age. Chávez Jr., despite once reigning as the WBC middleweight champion, is 39 years old, past his prime, and relatively inactive, having only fought once in the last four years.

Dana White once challenged Jake Paul to a drug test

There is a cold war between UFC CEO Dana White and Jake Paul, the latter of whom has antagonized the former over the treatment of fighters in the UFC. This once led to Paul accusing White of cocaine use, prompting the UFC CEO to accuse him of using steroids, even challenging him to a random drug test.

"Jake, you never responded to the challenge. You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not. So, I told you that you could randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years. I believe that you're a cheater, and I believe that you use steroids. So, I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years."

Check out Dana White accusing Jake Paul of steroid use:

Naturally, the challenge was ignored, and both men have been at each other's throats at random intervals.

