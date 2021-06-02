Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. predicts the outcome of his upcoming boxing match with UFC legend Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva will take on former middleweight boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round boxing match on June 19. The event, titled 'Tribute to the Kings,' will take place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. The fight will take place at 180 pounds.

Ahead of the fight, Julio Chavez Jr. spoke about his expectations from the bout with MMA Fighting. The reporter claimed Chavez would knock Anderson Silva out within four rounds, to which Julio Chavez Jr. responded by saying:

"He is quite a good athlete, you know, and he know what he's doing. He's not a great boxer but he know boxing. So, he try to pressure me, put his weight, and throw hard punches, but I think I am too skilled for him. So, I’m expecting a hard fight for the first 3 or 4 rounds, but after that, I think the UFC fighters don’t have the [capacity] for making a disciplined fight."

Julio Chavez Jr. has become a boxing legend at just 35, after winning multiple titles at middleweight, super middleweight, and super welterweight. Even though he defeated Jeyson Minda in November 2020, he went 2-3 in his last five outings, including a loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva is coming off a horrible run of seven losses in his last nine UFC fights. Hence, this match will be considerably hard to win for the MMA legend.

Who holds the advantage in Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

The odds are heavily in favor of the Mexican boxer. However, counting Anderson Silva out is not something anyone should do. He has a penchant for proving people wrong, and he might do it again on June 19th.

Interestingly, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s father is also fighting on this card. He is one of the most famous boxers in Mexico and will contest his last fight after amassing a record of 107-6-2 at the age of 58. He will face Hector Camacho Jr., who's honoring his father's legacy in the bout.

MMA fans would love to see Anderson Silva succeed for the sake of the sport in this legendary fight card. However, it will be interesting to see how he fares in one of the toughest challenges of his life.

