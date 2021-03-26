'July makes sense' - Dana White talks about a date for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

UFC president Dana White has revealed a potential date for the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. White told the media that he is considering July for the potential trilogy between the two former lightweight title holders.

While interacting with the media as part of the UFC 260 press conference, White gave credit to Poirier for wanting to rematch Conor McGregor. The UFC president believes that 'The Diamond' made the right choice and has worked his entire career to be in a position as such.

"That's the fight you take!"



"Could be July!"



Dana White is expecting the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to take place in July. pic.twitter.com/dt2HWX0oif — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 25, 2021

Dana added that his fighters have been in a similar position in the past and went on to reject big-money fights. As per the UFC president, that seems to be the biggest mistake of their careers.

"Dustin wants to rematch. Smart, that's what he should do, he should take the rematch. Take that fight, it's a big fight for him. Kid's worked hard his whole life, his whole career to be in a position like this and that's the fight you take. We've been in positions like this before with others who have made the mistake of not taking that fight and you know, biggest mistake of their lives."

When asked about the potential date for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III, White only mentioned that the fight could be booked for July. Without revealing an exact date, White hinted that the big trilogy fight could be set for this summer.

"Yeah, could be July. July makes sense, in that ballpark."

Best I’ve felt - 170.

Best record/run - 145.

Best performance - 155.

What does this tell me?

I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah pic.twitter.com/qA5Zen75bF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

Dustin Poirier was victorious over Conor McGregor at UFC 257

In the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021, Dustin Poirier avenged his 2014 loss against Conor McGregor by finishing him off via TKO. With the win, Poirier cemented his place as the top UFC lightweight and currently sits at the No. 1 spot, following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement.

Instead of choosing to fight for the vacant title, Poirier opted to fight Conor McGregor for the third time. In a trilogy that is guaranteed to generate big paydays for everyone involved, Poirier fighting 'The Notorious One' for the third time totally makes sense at the moment.