“Jumping into an ocean of great white sharks” - Chatri lauds Nadaka Yoshinari for joining ONE Championship’s talent-rich roster 

Nadaka Yoshinari knows that to be recognized as the pound-for-pound best striker in the world, he must first prove himself in ONE Championship. The 24-year-old superstar certainly loves challenges, and he proved his desire to test himself against the elite of the elite by officially joining the world's largest martial arts organization.

Shortly after Yoshinari signed the dotted line, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong lauded his courage and determination to prove his mettle on the global stage.

Chatri told the Bangkok Post:

“Nadaka is jumping into an ocean of great white sharks...It will be interesting to see how he adapts as he takes the biggest step up of his entire career.”

Nadaka Yoshinari gave a glimpse of what he can do at ONE 172 last March, where he decimated Rak Erawan in front of a sold-out crowd at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world champion outclassed his Thai opponent with dazzling speed and finished him off in round 3 with an explosive knockout.

Now fully committed to ONE, Yoshinari will be bracing for even tougher challenges. There's certainly plenty of killers waiting for him in the promotion's talent-stacked roster.

Nadaka Yoshinari ready for the world's best

Nadaka Yoshinari's signing has garnered a ton of excitement among fight fans, given the Japanese star's incredible resume at a young age.

The Eiwa Sports Gym affiliate is also extremely hyped for his new beginnings in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The ten-time Muay Thai champion shared in a ONE Championship press release:

"I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge in combat sports. I am determined to prove that the beautiful and technical Muay Thai style I've developed alongside Mr. Nakagawa, the dedicated coaches at Eiwa Sports Gym, my fellow teammates, and my respected seniors can truly excel at the highest level of global competition."

