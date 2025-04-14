“Just amazing people” - Demetrious Johnson claims he’s more focused on telling fighters’ stories instead of returning to MMA

Demetrious Johnson has no intentions of returning to the cage despite persistent calls from fans hoping to see him compete once more. The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion is instead channeling his energy into connecting with fighters and sharing their stories - a pursuit he finds far more fulfilling at this stage of his life.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, he said:

"Travel the world and talk to so many different athletes. And not just athletes, but just amazing people. I'd rather focus on that than coming back and fighting. For what?"

Johnson officially announced his retirement during the broadcast of ONE 168: Denver in September 2024 at Ball Arena.

He’s since gone on gym tours to train with former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee, ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

The decision to stay retired seems firm for the man widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time and the only fighter to capture world championships in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

Demetrious Johnson first made history as the inaugural UFC flyweight world champion before arriving at ONE Championship in 2019, where he would eventually claim the promotion's flyweight MMA world title from Adriano Moraes, cementing his legacy as an all-time great.

Demetrious Johnson says spending time with family has become his priority

Demetrious Johnson doubled down on his retirement stance by highlighting the quality time he now enjoys with his family – something that would be compromised if he returned to active competition.

Johnson said:

"I'd rather sit here in my office, in my beautiful home with my beautiful children, be able to go to their football games, be able to take time to his jiu-jitsu tournaments and his jiu-jitsu classes, be at my daughter's gymnastics and keep on doing the Mighty Cast and looking for guests and start building my studio for the road. I mean, that sounds way more enjoyable than fighting. I've done that for fu*kin 20 years."

Watch Johnson's entire interview below:

