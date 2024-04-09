“Just a big coincidence” - Tye Ruotolo on he and Kade’s near-identical ‘Ruotolo-tine’ finish at ONE Fight Night 21

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo was happy that he was able to submit Izaak Michell and turn back his challenge last Friday at ONE Fight Night 21 with a submission finish to retain his world title inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tye's spectacular performance was similar to that of his twin brother, Kade, who also submitted his opponent, Francisco Lo, on the same card with an almost identical technique that they pioneered as the 'Ruotolo-tine.'

Even the media who attended the post-fight press conference were still in awe of their display of BJJ wizardry and asked about it during the scrum.

The Atos representative responded:

"You know what, that was just a big coincidence what happened tonight. I think when my brother and I are feeling our sharpness, we're the best versions of ourselves, well maybe the same thing's going to happen, it usually is a submission. So yeah, I was super stoked to be able to pull off that off with my brother tonight."

This latest triumph was Tye Ruotolo's sixth victory and the fourth submission win of his ONE Championship journey since making his promotional debut in 2022.

Tye Ruotolo reveals that Kade manifested their similar submission victory with their chit-chat backstage

Right after Kade forced a tap out of Lo during their catchweight submission grappling match, he rubbed off his momentum on his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, in the locker room and said that he could also do the same against Michell.

The thought eventually materialized, and Tye got the identical submission finish in the co-main event.

This victory has made him feel like he is the luckiest man on the planet because of all the success that he currently enjoys, especially this latest win.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free event replay.

