Tye Ruotolo and twin brother, Kade, left everyone in attendance inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in awe as they submitted their respective opponents at ONE Fight Night 21 this past weekend.

This result was manifested by the BJJ phenoms, and it was revealed by Tye during his post-fight interview following his victory over Izaak Michell to retain his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

The 21-year-old American said:

"Unreal. My brother in the back, right after he just won, he goes, 'I really think you can catch him with that one. How sick would that be if we did two subs, same one?' And yeah, it happened. I've been loving this submission for so long, oh man, what a night. So stoked!"

Before Tye Ruotolo got his hands raised, his brother, Kade, had previously forced a tap out of Francisco Lo in their catchweight encounter earlier in the card, using the same submission technique, 'Ruotolotine,' that Tye used against Michell to get the victory.

It was the Atos representative's first successful defense of his 26-pound golden belt after becoming the inaugural title holder of the division in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, when he unanimously beat Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Besides Michell and Abdulkadirov, Tye also has wins over Dagi Arslanaliev, Reinier de Ridder, Marat Gafurov, and Garry Tonon.

Tye Ruotolo and Kade were standouts of ONE Fight Night 21 with an additional performance bonus

Because of their incredible performances, both Kade and Tye Ruotolo took home an additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. They were joined by heavyweight contender Ben Tynan as the recipients of the said honor.

This latest triumph by the BJJ savants has also extended their winning streaks to six, which dates back to 2022, when they both made their debut under the world's largest martial arts organization.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free event replay.

