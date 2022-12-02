Reigning two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder believes he can beat any man that steps inside the circle with him.

So far, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has done exactly that, but he is now gearing up to face his biggest test yet when he puts his ONE light heavyweight world title on the line against another undefeated finisher, Anatoly Malykhin.

With pride, undefeated records, and ONE gold on the line, the stakes are higher than ever, but for Reinier de Ridder, it’s just another opportunity to prove he’s the best fighter in the world.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Dutch Knight’ shared his open door policy when it comes to any fighter that was to test their skills against the undefeated Dutchman:

“Yeah, back in the day I used to think I can beat this guy, I can beat that guy. But nowadays, to be honest, I think I can beat anybody in the world. So I just call out some names and we'll see who bites.”

Already dispatching former ONE world champions Vitaly Bigdash, Kiamrian Abbasov, and Aung La N Sang on two separate occasions, de Ridder will be looking to add another name to his hit list.

Fans in North America can catch their highly anticipated showdown at ONE on Prime Video 5 this Friday night. The event will air live and for free on Amazon Prime Video with an active subscription.

Watch the full interview below:

Reinier de Ridder doesn’t need another belt to prove he’s the best in the world

While Reinier de Ridder has expressed a desire to capture a third ONE world championship to go with his light heavyweight and middleweight world titles, the most important thing is facing the best fighters in the world, and beating them, establishing himself as the king of the mountain in the process.

Continuing his conversation with The MMA Superfan, de Ridder said:

"It's not about a belt. I got enough belts here. The wall is full of belts, I got belts here, I got belts there. There are belts everywhere. But the thing is, I want to know that I'm the best in the world. And I want to show the people that I'm the best in the world, and that I can beat anybody on the planet. So that's what I'm here for."

With an undefeated record of 16-0, two world titles, and a resume full of former world champions, it would already be hard to argue against Reinier de Ridder as one of the absolute best fighters in the world. If he puts away undefeated Russian heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin, it will be undeniable.

