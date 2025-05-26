UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently invited NFL champion Aaron Rodgers to The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE], where they discussed Sean O'Malley's impressive transformation ahead of his title fight rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 in June.

O'Malley and Dvalishvili first clashed at UFC 306 last year. In this bout, the Georgian defeated O'Malley via unanimous decision to claim the bantamweight title. Dvalishvili has since defended the belt against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. On the flipside, 'Suga' has remained inactive since the defeat.

The 30-year-old’s loss to Dvalishvili marks only the second defeat of his mixed martial arts career. He currently boasts an admirable professional MMA record of 18-2.

Rogan was highly impressed by O'Malley's recent transformation, pointing out that the former champion has stepped away from social media and smoking to fully dedicate himself to his upcoming fight.

"The Merab rematch with O'Malley [is] an interesting fight, very interesting fight. I do not know how O'Malley keeps that guy off of him, but I do like what he's been doing. Got off social media, stopped smoking we*d, [and] just dialed the f*ck in. [He] got his hip fixed, which was a big problem."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Sean O'Malley below (1:15:46):

Israel Adesanya releases training footage with Sean O'Malley

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya has released training footage featuring Sean O'Malley on his YouTube channel, ahead of 'Suga's' upcoming title fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

'The Last Stylebender' is currently on a three-fight skid, having most recently suffered a second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

Adesanya and O'Malley are both widely regarded as two of the most elite strikers the promotion has ever seen. In the footage, they can be seen polishing their skills through drills, conditioning exercises, and sparring.

Check out the video below:

