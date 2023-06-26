"Just been eating good" - Sammy-Jo Luxton silences fan claiming her 'thickness' is photoshopped

British mixed martial artist Sammy-Jo Luxton owned her weight gain on social media after a fan called her out on it.

Luxton posted a picture of herself on Twitter alongside a video of her furiously sparring in training. She captioned the media with legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's famous quote, 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee', and indicated the start of her fight camp.

Check out her post on Twitter below:

Sammy-Jo Luxton @sammyjoluxton1



Fight camp has officially started babyyy Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee🦋Fight camp has officially started babyyy twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee🦋🐝 Fight camp has officially started babyyy twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/l3moXIrJq2

A fan pointed out that she looked "thick" and asked if the picture was edited to look that way.

"Is that photoshopped- not in a bad way but you look thick"

Zulu @Zulu31117871 @sammyjoluxton1 Is that photoshopped- not in a bad way but you look thick @sammyjoluxton1 Is that photoshopped- not in a bad way but you look thick

Sammy-Jo Luxton promptly responded with a straightforward answer that she has been indulging herself outside of fight camp. She wrote:

"[rolling on the floor laughing emoji] nah just been eating good outside of camp and I only really put on weight on the lower half of my body"

Sammy-Jo Luxton @sammyjoluxton1 @Zulu31117871 🤣nah just been eating good outside of camp and I only really put on weight on the lower half of my body @Zulu31117871 🤣nah just been eating good outside of camp and I only really put on weight on the lower half of my body

Sammy-Jo Luxton explains the impact of OnlyF*ns on her career

Sammy-Jo Luxton has a background in Muay Thai and has over 50 fights. She recently transition to mixed martial arts and signed with Professional Fighters League (PFL). She announced the move on social media.

The British mixed martial artist is one of the many fighters on OnlyF*ns. In an interview with Boxing Social, Luxton explained why she got on to the platform and cited a personal connection with fans as a reason.

“Yeah, so I’ve started pushing my social media and I usually reply to all my messages. I love connecting with people who are asking questions, but as I’m growing as a fighter, as a personality and I couldn’t reply to all of them. So to create an OnlyF*ns, it was just the space where I could connect with like the true fans who like were really like wanting to help me push."

Sammy-Jo Luxton then outlined how she is funding her training from her OnlyF*ns earnings.

"Because all of the proceeds that I get from that, I’m putting into my fighting. So they’re technically helping my fight career. So I’ve now been able to get a place in Manchester, closer to the gym, helping with my meal prep, my strength and conditioning. So like I’m about to level up with the help from my fans.”

Check out her full comments in the interview with Boxing Social below:

Boxing Social @boxing_social



@SammyJoLuxton1 talks about how her OnlyFans has helped progress her boxing career 🥊



📽️



GET 10% OFF at @empireFS_ with the code ‘BOXINGSOCIAL10’ on:



#SammyJoLuxton #Boxing 🗣️ “I’M ABOUT TO LEVEL UP WITH THE HELP OF MY FANS”@SammyJoLuxton1 talks about how her OnlyFans has helped progress her boxing career 🥊📽️ buff.ly/3LxHyx3 GET 10% OFF at @empireFS_ with the code ‘BOXINGSOCIAL10’ on: empirefightstore.com 🗣️ “I’M ABOUT TO LEVEL UP WITH THE HELP OF MY FANS”@SammyJoLuxton1 talks about how her OnlyFans has helped progress her boxing career 🥊📽️ buff.ly/3LxHyx3GET 10% OFF at @empireFS_ with the code ‘BOXINGSOCIAL10’ on: empirefightstore.com#SammyJoLuxton #Boxing https://t.co/D4V8VFwXlW

Poll : 0 votes