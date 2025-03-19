“Just go for it” - Nabil Anane won’t hold back if chance to KO Superlek arrives inside the Saitama Super Arena 

Nabil Anane won't hold back against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Nearly two years removed from their inaugural meeting at ONE Friday Fights 22, Anane and Superlek will meet once again when the promotion heads to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The winner will emerge as the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Coming off a big first-round knockout of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Anane will be ready to go all-in if he sees an opportunity to finish things inside the distance at ONE 172.

"We are both technical fighters," Anane told the South China Morning Post. "So the fight will be very technical. We just have to both be careful and find those openings — whoever finds the opening should just go for it, and maybe we could see a finish."

Superlek dubs Nabil Anane one of the 'toughest fighters in the bantamweight division'

In their first meeting, Superlek made quick work of Nabil Anane, landing a first-round knockout over the 6-foot-4 Algerian-Thai sensation.

However, a lot has changed since then.

Aside from becoming an interim champion, Nabil Anane is sitting on a six-fight win streak, including victories over Muangthai, Kulabdam, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, and the aforementioned Nico Carrillo.

Offering his assessment of Anane's evolution at the ONE 172 press conference, Superlek recognizes that the fighter he fought in June 2023 is not the same one he'll face in "The Land of the Rising Sun."

"For me, Nabil is one of the toughest fighters in the bantamweight division," Superlek said. "He is a tall fighter, and he has fast development. Nothing much to say now, see you on the fight day."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Head over to watch.onefc.com to catch the card live via pay-per-view on Sunday, March 23.

