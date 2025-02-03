“Just how good is Superlek” - Fans all pumped up for impending world title unification between Superlek, Nabil Anane at ONE 172

One of the most highly anticipated matchups at ONE 172 on March 23 is the blockbuster rematch between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane.

The two warriors are set to collide once again in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ahead of their showdown to determine the division’s undisputed king, ONE Championship took a trip down memory lane, revisiting their first encounter:

Their initial clash took place at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, where Superlek overcame Anane’s towering 6-foot-4 frame to secure a dominant victory.

Living up to his moniker, “The Kicking Machine” relentlessly punished his lanky foe with crushing leg kicks early on.

But he didn’t stop there — Superlek capitalized on an opening and delivered a thunderous body shot that sent the teenage prodigy crashing to the canvas, sealing a knockout win in just 2:03 of the first round.

Fans in the comment section of the video above were in awe of Superlek’s striking masterclass, showering the Thai megastar with praise:

For Anane, that defeat was a tough pill to swallow. However, he used it as fuel for a remarkable comeback story.

Since that setback, the Thai-Algerian standout has strung together six straight wins, three of which came by stoppage.

Nabil Anane seeks payback on Superlek

Nabil Anane’s most impressive performance came at ONE 170 this past January, where he shocked the world by beating Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Carrillo entered the bout on a dominant 15-fight winning streak and was the heavy favorite. However, Anane had other plans.

Utilizing his exceptional reach to perfection, he systematically dismantled Carrillo from range before launching a fight-ending assault in the opening frame.

With that career-defining triumph behind him, Anane has little time to bask in his victory as a bigger challenge awaits.

Armed with experience, confidence, and momentum, the rising star is now primed to rewrite history in his highly anticipated rematch against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172.

