“Just a guard puller” - Danielle Kelly bares drilling leg sweep takedown that put Jessa Khan on her back

BJJ fans across the world are convinced that Danielle Kelly is the OG of leg sweeps after successfully using the technique on her opponent during her world title bout at ONE Fight Night 14.

On September 22, the American superstar laid all claims about her legitimacy to rest after defeating IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title.

Her never-ending cardio and prolific grappling skills were on full display that night, as she showcased some of the rarest and most impressive techniques in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. One of those techniques she used is what Kelly referred to on Instagram as the “guard puller.”

“just a guard puller 😉” she told fans on Instagram. “Worked this takedown 2 weeks before the match and it came to light against a world champion…”

Fans online immediately hailed Kelly’s execution of the guard-pull as well as her willingness to take risks against a top-tier grappler. Check out what some of them have said below:

Fan comments

Up next for Danielle Kelly is perhaps a well-deserved break and rest from the spotlight.

The 27-year-old sensation hasn’t stopped working since she first signed under the promotion last February. In a span of 18 months, the Silver Fox BJJ representative has been in three highly competitive grappling matches before completing in her fourth against Khan for the inaugural championship title.

In the meantime, she’ll continue with her training at home until ONE Championship calls her up again for her next match.

Rewatch Danielle Kelly vs Jessa Khan, and all ONE Fight Night 14 events on Amazon Prime Video.