“Good luck, kick butt” – Danielle Kelly reveals the lucky charm she received from Eagles’ center Jason Kelce 

Newly crowned ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly was thrilled to get a few words of encouragement from NFL star Jason Kelce.

Before returning to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14, Kelly attended the premiere of Kelce’s new Amazon Prime documentary where she had the chance to spend a few moments with the Philadelphia Eagle’s star and score herself an autograph.

“Shout out to Jason Kelce. I found a football they gave me from the documentary that I went to and he signed my football saying ‘Good luck, kick butt,’" Kelly said during her appearance at the post-fight press event.

“That really meant a lot to me because he took like two or three minutes of his time because he’s super busy to wish me good luck and tell me to go out there and the noise doesn’t matter. So it’s really cool that someone like him gave me those words," she added.

Returning to the Circle for a long-awaited rematch with IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan, Danielle Kelly delivered a stunning 10-minute performance and scored a unanimous decision victory, earning both redemption and the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

With the win, Kelly remained undefeated under the ONE Championship banner and etched her name into the history books as the promotion’s first queen of submission grappling.

As for Jessa Khan, the Cambodian-American will go back to the drawing board after coming up short in her long-awaited promotional debut. With her holding a win over Kelly in 2021, could we see a rubber match between the two jiu-jitsu all-stars in the future?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.