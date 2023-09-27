Jessa Khan eyes singular outcome in Danielle Kelly rematch: “My main goal is to try to get a submission”

Jessa Khan has one major goal in her highly anticipated ONE Championship debut, and that is to see Danielle Kelly tap.

The old rivals will meet for the second time in their careers when they contend for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Khan has a bit of history with Kelly after they met for the first time in 2021 under the Who’s Number One banner.

The Cambodian-American star was in her first professional match as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and all she wanted was to force Kelly to submit in what could’ve been a career highlight.

Nevertheless, Khan has that chance on the global stage.

Khan told ONE Championship ahead of her promotional debut:

“I'm not sure. I mean, I guess the fans can definitely expect me to be attacking that whole 10 minutes. Like I said, my main goal is to try to get a submission. That kind of bugged me in our fight that we did. The first time, it was 15 minutes, I had more time, but I still wasn't able to submit her even though I tried multiple times.”

Since her 2021 match against Kelly, Khan has built an incredible resume for herself. The 21-year-old captured the gold medal in the female light featherweight division at the 2023 World Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship.

Apart from her IBJJF world title, Khan also owns a couple of gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games and another one in the Asian Games. She now has a chance to capture a second world title when she makes her ONE Championship debut in a couple of days.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.