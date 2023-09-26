“She was mostly just defending” - Jessa Khan breaks down her first win against Danielle Kelly

Jessa Khan, for the most part, looks hyped to finally get her rematch at old foe Danielle Kelly in Singapore.

The Cambodian-American star will take on Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of her promotional debut, Khan recalled in her interview with ONE Championship how her first match against Kelly went down.

Khan faced Kelly in her first match as a black belt under the Who’s Number One banner in 2021, and she recalled how the American grappler was mostly on the defensive during their meeting.

Admittedly, Khan was disappointed in the match and how she couldn’t submit Kelly in the 15-minute outing.

She said:

“That was my first tournament as a black belt. During that match, I wasn't able to submit her. But I was pretty much leading the fight. I was able to hit like, I felt like 10 different submission attempts. And that's pretty much what won me the fight. She was mostly just defending, I'd say. She was strong for her size, and she was pretty flexible. So it was really hard for me to finish her.”

Since that bout, Khan carved a highly impressive career that culminated in an IBJJF world title this past June. The 21-year-old captured the female light featherweight gold medal in the 2023 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Khan is also one of the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists out of Asia with three gold medals between the Southeast Asian and Asian Games.

ONE Fight Night 14 is ONE Championship’s ninth Amazon card of the year and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.