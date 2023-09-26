‘Serious’ Danielle Kelly obsessed with finally beating Jessa Khan: “I have her as my screensaver”

Submission sensation Danielle Kelly is putting everything she had into earning a victory over Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14.

This Friday night, Kelly will make her return to Singapore Indoor Stadium for what may very well be the biggest match in her BJJ career. Two years removed from a devastating loss to Jessa Khan under the WNO banner, Kelly will look to redeem herself on the biggest stage in all of combat sports.

Adding to the drama will be an opportunity to make history as both women will also be vying for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Speaking with Morning Kombat ahead of her return to the Circle on September 29, Danielle Kelly shed some light on the lengths she’s going to ensure she walks out of ONE Fight Night 14 with 26 pounds of gold and her head held high.

“I’ve been studying Jessa; I’ve been studying her for a while,” Kelly said. “Her gi matches, her no-gi matches. I have her as my screensaver. I’m taking this girl seriously so when I beat her, I can’t wait to hear the excuses of some people.”

Thus far Danielle Kelly is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, delivering spectacular showings against Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura. But as impressive as those performances have been, she’s never faced a test like the one Jessa Khan looks to bring this Friday night.

Capturing an IBJJF world title and riding a five-bout undefeated streak, Khan will be ready to capitalize on the opportunity she has been given in her ONE debut.

Who do you see walking away as the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.