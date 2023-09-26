“That's something I really wanted” – Jessa Khan on why Danielle Kelly is the perfect opponent for her ONE debut

Jessa Khan is looking forward to her ONE Championship debut this week against Danielle Kelly, who she considers as going to be a good test for her.

The 21-year-old Cambodian-American fighter will go for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title against Kelly, 27, at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29.

It is one of three women title fights on tap for the 10-fight offering happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Jessa Khan shared how the match with Danielle Kelly came about and how she has prepared for it.

The Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy standout said:

“For jiu-jitsu, we have a comp season. So normally January to June is my main gi season, and then no-gi, so that's how I was training. But then, after I won worlds, ONE reached out to me to do the fight with Danielle. And that's something I really wanted.”

She continued:

“I thought Danielle will be a good opponent for me to go for the first match for ONE. So then after I won worlds, I shifted my whole focus to no-gi. So that's all I've been training.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will mark the second time that the two submission grappling aces will face off after that in February 2021 in an event outside of ONE Championship in the United States. Jessa Khan won the said match by decision.

Khan is coming off a gold medal-winning outing at the 2023 IBJJF World Championship in June.

For her part, Kelly has won back-to-back matches in ONE. Her most recent victory was in February this year, beating Ayaka Miura of Japan by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.