Jessa Khan on fighting on the big stage in ONE for the first time: “I haven't experienced something like this”

Cambodian-American BJJ standout Jessa Khan has more than a decade of experience competing in submission grappling competitions, but ONE Fight Night 14 will be unlike any match she has ever experienced.

On September 29, Jessa Khan will step under the bright lights of Singapore Indoor Stadium as ONE Championship makes its triumphant return to Lion City for a stacked night of fights featuring some of the biggest names in women’s combat sports. In one of the evening’s featured bouts, Khan will make her ONE Championship debut as she meets Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

“It's definitely something that I strive in. I've been doing jiu-jitsu for almost 14 years now. So like, I kind of know how to deal with the pressure,” Khan told the promotion in a recent interview. “But like I said, this one's a different event.

“I haven't experienced something like this, like fighting in the cage, like fighting overseas on Amazon Prime. So there's a lot of things that add up to it. But I'm always down to do my best and put on a show for everyone.”

Expand Tweet

Jessa Khan can certainly take some solace in the fact that she holds a victory over Danielle Kelly, scoring a decision victory over the American star under the WNO banner in 2021. Since then, both women have found an incredible amount of success. Khan hit a hot streak that led her to a 2023 IBJJF world title while Kelly has remained undefeated since making her ONE debut in 2022.

Who will come out on top when two of the best submission grapplers in the world lock up for their long-awaited rematch? There’s only one way to find out.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.