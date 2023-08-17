"Just because your hype train got derailed" - Darren Till's bold prediction of Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley stirs up fans

It seems like Darren Till isn't a fan of Sean O'Malley, or perhaps he recognizes the ordeal that the bantamweight star has found himself in given his own experience with facing a defending champion known as a strong grappler. Regardless, the Englishman's prediction for the UFC 292 headliner has drawn attention.

While 'The Gorilla' is no longer a UFC fighter, he still keeps his finger on the pulse of the promotion. And this Saturday, UFC 292 will feature a clash between flashy title challenger Sean O'Malley and the defending bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, for which Darren Till has made his prediction.

Some fans expect a Conor McGregor type win from 'Sugar', believing that the stars have aligned for him to defeat Aljamain Sterling with an emphatic knockout and enthrone himself as the next bantamweight champion. Darren Till, however, begs to differ.

It is the Englishman's opinion that Aljamain Sterling will finish Sean O'Malley in the first round. It is a bold prediction that hasn't sat well with many fans. The former welterweight title challenger took to Twitter to make his prediction about the bout, drawing a mixed reaction from fans.

One fan simply said the following, along with a short clip of 'Sugar' mock training:

"No chance"

Another fan was similarly short with their response:

"Wrong"

The confidence fans have in Sean O'Malley's chances was further expressed by another follower of Till's, who wrote:

"Other way around bud"

Another fan, however, made a damning accusation:

"Just because your hype train got derailed doesn’t mean you have to route for everyone else’s to be derailed @darrentill2"

The following is a collage of fan reactions:

Who did Sean O'Malley beat to earn his UFC 292 title shot?

The power-punching 135-pounder faced former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in a bout that many fans and analysts alike believed would be a one-sided beating in the Russian's favor. Instead, 'Sugar' gave a good account of himself and made the bout extremely competitive.

He forced 'No Mercy,' who is usually praised for his high-level boxing skills, to resort to wrestling. At the end of the fight, O'Malley was controversially declared the winner, with many believing that Yan had done enough with his wrestling to win. Regardless, the win made 'Sugar' the number-one contender.