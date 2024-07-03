"Just kiss already" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya's intense staredown ahead of UFC 305 clash

The simmering tension between middleweight rivals Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis exploded during their UFC 305 faceoff, igniting a firestorm of fan reactions on social media.

The intense staredown, lasting over a minute with neither fighter blinking, was the culmination of a growing feud between the two.

Check out the intense staredown below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Adesanya, addressing the press, traced the animosity back to their training days in Thailand. He criticized Du Plessis' comments downplaying the achievements of himself, Kamaru Usman, and Francis Ngannou, the "Three Kings" of African MMA.

Adesanya stated:

"He tried to discredit the three kings and say that he is the real true African Champion, and I was like, ‘It’s a weird mindset, bro."

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the electrifying staredown. Some found humor in the intensity:

"Just kiss already"

Expand Tweet

Others weighed in on the fighters' demeanors, with one fan noting:

“Izzy left him frozen like Elsa 🥶🥶 Dricus was so terrified that he couldn’t move 🤣”

Expand Tweet

“Israel has always been fantastic but man, DDP has got some aura after winning the title...both of them mean business.”

Expand Tweet

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Du Plessis and Adesanya's intense staredown

Dricus du Plessis fires back at Israel Adesanya with retirement retort

Dricus du Plessis fired back at Israel Adesanya's comments during a heated exchange at the UFC 305 press conference. The South African middleweight champion took offense to Adesanya suggesting he disrespected Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, and himself.

However, Du Plessis denied disrespecting the fighters, claiming he was simply "stating facts." He then delivered a stinging rebuttal, suggesting Adesanya's recent interest in golf might be a sign of nearing retirement.

"Never discredited anybody. Stating facts. ... I'm glad you took up golf, because that's a retirement sport."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comment below (1:10):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback