"Just kiss already" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya's intense staredown ahead of UFC 305 clash

The simmering tension between middleweight rivals Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis exploded during their UFC 305 faceoff, igniting a firestorm of fan reactions on social media.
The intense staredown, lasting over a minute with neither fighter blinking, was the culmination of a growing feud between the two.
Check out the intense staredown below:
Adesanya, addressing the press, traced the animosity back to their training days in Thailand. He criticized Du Plessis' comments downplaying the achievements of himself, Kamaru Usman, and Francis Ngannou, the "Three Kings" of African MMA.
"He tried to discredit the three kings and say that he is the real true African Champion, and I was like, ‘It’s a weird mindset, bro."
Fans flooded social media with reactions to the electrifying staredown. Some found humor in the intensity:
"Just kiss already"
Others weighed in on the fighters' demeanors, with one fan noting:
“Izzy left him frozen like Elsa 🥶🥶 Dricus was so terrified that he couldn’t move 🤣”
“Israel has always been fantastic but man, DDP has got some aura after winning the title...both of them mean business.”
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
Dricus du Plessis fires back at Israel Adesanya with retirement retort
Dricus du Plessis fired back at Israel Adesanya's comments during a heated exchange at the UFC 305 press conference. The South African middleweight champion took offense to Adesanya suggesting he disrespected Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, and himself.
However, Du Plessis denied disrespecting the fighters, claiming he was simply "stating facts." He then delivered a stinging rebuttal, suggesting Adesanya's recent interest in golf might be a sign of nearing retirement.
"Never discredited anybody. Stating facts. ... I'm glad you took up golf, because that's a retirement sport."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comment below (1:10):