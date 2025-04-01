  • home icon
  "Just make it about Nate Diaz" - Fans are divided over Zack Snyder's new UFC movie backed by Dana White and Turki Alalshikh

"Just make it about Nate Diaz" - Fans are divided over Zack Snyder's new UFC movie backed by Dana White and Turki Alalshikh

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Apr 01, 2025 06:52 GMT
Fans react to Dana White (right) and company partnering with Zack Snyder (left) for a UFC movie. [Image(s) courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans react to Dana White (right) and company partnering with Zack Snyder (left) for a UFC movie. [Image(s) courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White has partnered with renowned filmmaker Zack Snyder to produce a new UFC-inspired movie, Brawler. The film follows the journey of a young fighter rising from the streets of Los Angeles to earn a shot at UFC gold. White, along with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, is backing the project.

also-read-trending Trending

Produced by Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller through Stone Quarry, Brawler will also have UFC Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari as an executive producer. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some suggesting real-life UFC fighters' stories would be more compelling.

One fan wrote:

“Honestly just make it about Nate Diaz, his story is a rough one but it’s incredible where he ended up in his adult life(not now unfortunately).”
Another argued:

“Could’ve gone with Francis Ngannou’s escape from Africa, the stories of hundreds of fighters from war torn nations, but instead we get another “rough streets of LA” story lol”

However, some were optimistic, stating:

“This could be really good, this is right up his alley, spectacle and visualizing valor is what he is best at.
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Zack Snyder&#039;s upcoming UFC movie. [Screenshots via X]
Fans react to Zack Snyder's upcoming UFC movie. [Screenshots via X]

Turki Alalshikh excited to be a part of Zack Snyder-directed ‘Brawler’

Turki Alalshikh is thrilled to collaborate with Zack Snyder on the upcoming UFC-inspired film Brawler as one of the producers. A longtime fan of Snyder’s work, Alalshikh praised the director’s signature style, from intense action sequences to deep character storytelling.

“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style — from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling — coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply flawed characters is singular, I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success.”
Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:

Edited by Manjit Sarmah
