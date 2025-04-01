"Just make it about Nate Diaz" - Fans are divided over Zack Snyder's new UFC movie backed by Dana White and Turki Alalshikh

Dana White has partnered with renowned filmmaker Zack Snyder to produce a new UFC-inspired movie, Brawler. The film follows the journey of a young fighter rising from the streets of Los Angeles to earn a shot at UFC gold. White, along with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, is backing the project.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Produced by Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller through Stone Quarry, Brawler will also have UFC Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari as an executive producer. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some suggesting real-life UFC fighters' stories would be more compelling.

One fan wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Honestly just make it about Nate Diaz, his story is a rough one but it’s incredible where he ended up in his adult life(not now unfortunately).”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another argued:

“Could’ve gone with Francis Ngannou’s escape from Africa, the stories of hundreds of fighters from war torn nations, but instead we get another “rough streets of LA” story lol”

However, some were optimistic, stating:

“This could be really good, this is right up his alley, spectacle and visualizing valor is what he is best at.”

Ad

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Zack Snyder's upcoming UFC movie. [Screenshots via X]

Turki Alalshikh excited to be a part of Zack Snyder-directed ‘Brawler’

Turki Alalshikh is thrilled to collaborate with Zack Snyder on the upcoming UFC-inspired film Brawler as one of the producers. A longtime fan of Snyder’s work, Alalshikh praised the director’s signature style, from intense action sequences to deep character storytelling.

Ad

“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style — from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling — coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply flawed characters is singular, I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success.”

Ad

Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.