"Just needed Bob Arum to fly in" - Francis Ngannou's "The Simpsons" prediction jibe aimed at Tyson Fury has fans buzzing

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 16, 2023 21:41 GMT
Francis Ngannou (left) vs. Tyson Fury (right) [Image Courtesy: @Turki_alalshikh via X/Twitter]

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury took part in one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches nearly a month ago on October 28 in Ridyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the bout, hardly anyone, including his own peers from the MMA world, gave Ngannou much of a chance at defeating 'The Gypsy King.'

Part of the combat sports world's skepticism regarding his probability of winning, besides a puncher's chance, was due to Conor McGregor's failure against Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, what happened when Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury clashed shocked everyone.

Not only did 'The Predator' score a knockdown, he also dragged Fury to the brink of defeat. Many even claimed that the former UFC heavyweight champion was robbed of a split-decision win by the judges.

Ngannou himself has taken to echoing the same claims as well, recently posting this meme on X (formerly Twitter).

The meme shows a collage of Mike Tyson landing a punch on Homer Simpson, while the second picture consists of Ngannou landing the same punch on Fury. The meme led to a wave of reactions from fans, with one comment noting that the Cameroonian has solidified himself as a top 10 heavyweight boxer:

"You are top 10 king... Whats your next move?"

Another fan was awestruck:

"Ha that's incredible (every time)"

One fan even referenced Bob Arum as Mr. Burns:

"Just needed Bob Arum to fly in and rescue Tyson Fury"

A different comment touched on the controversial nature of the bout's split-decision:

"History will never forget the greatest robbery"

A collage of some of the top fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Francis Ngannou's next boxing match

After the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight, 'The Predator' has expressed a desire to continue boxing. While he is primarily interested in a rematch with Fury, he is also open to a bout with the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder. He believes taking on Wilder could land him the biggest fight outside of Fury.

While a matchup with Anthony Joshua was rumored, with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn expressing interest, it did not come to pass. Furthermore, Joshua himself shot down the bout suggestion.

Edited by Anantaajith Raghuraman
