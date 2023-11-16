"Just needed Bob Arum to fly in" - Francis Ngannou's "The Simpsons" prediction jibe aimed at Tyson Fury has fans buzzing

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury took part in one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches nearly a month ago on October 28 in Ridyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the bout, hardly anyone, including his own peers from the MMA world, gave Ngannou much of a chance at defeating 'The Gypsy King.'

Part of the combat sports world's skepticism regarding his probability of winning, besides a puncher's chance, was due to Conor McGregor's failure against Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, what happened when Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury clashed shocked everyone.

Not only did 'The Predator' score a knockdown, he also dragged Fury to the brink of defeat. Many even claimed that the former UFC heavyweight champion was robbed of a split-decision win by the judges.

Ngannou himself has taken to echoing the same claims as well, recently posting this meme on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

The meme shows a collage of Mike Tyson landing a punch on Homer Simpson, while the second picture consists of Ngannou landing the same punch on Fury. The meme led to a wave of reactions from fans, with one comment noting that the Cameroonian has solidified himself as a top 10 heavyweight boxer:

"You are top 10 king... Whats your next move?"

Another fan was awestruck:

"Ha that's incredible (every time)"

One fan even referenced Bob Arum as Mr. Burns:

"Just needed Bob Arum to fly in and rescue Tyson Fury"

A different comment touched on the controversial nature of the bout's split-decision:

"History will never forget the greatest robbery"

A collage of some of the top fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Francis Ngannou's next boxing match

After the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight, 'The Predator' has expressed a desire to continue boxing. While he is primarily interested in a rematch with Fury, he is also open to a bout with the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder. He believes taking on Wilder could land him the biggest fight outside of Fury.

While a matchup with Anthony Joshua was rumored, with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn expressing interest, it did not come to pass. Furthermore, Joshua himself shot down the bout suggestion.